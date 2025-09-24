Woman who tried to con Lisa Marie Presley's family jailed Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

Lisa Jeanine Findley, 54, from Kimberling City, Missouri, has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for mail fraud after trying to con Lisa Marie Presley's family.

She faked a $3.8 million loan against Graceland and threatened to auction off the iconic estate unless she got $2.85 million from the Presleys.