Woman who tried to con Lisa Marie Presley's family jailed
Lisa Jeanine Findley, 54, from Kimberling City, Missouri, has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for mail fraud after trying to con Lisa Marie Presley's family.
She faked a $3.8 million loan against Graceland and threatened to auction off the iconic estate unless she got $2.85 million from the Presleys.
Findley used fake names and forged documents
Findley used fake names and forged documents, even running a bogus foreclosure notice in a local paper.
The scheme unraveled when Riley Keough, Lisa Marie's daughter, took legal action to challenge the supposed debt.
In February 2025, Findley pleaded guilty; identity theft charges were dropped as part of her deal.
The judge called it a "highly sophisticated scheme" and added three years' probation after her prison term.