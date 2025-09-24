Next Article
'Slow Horses' S05 on Apple TV+: Here's when and how
Entertainment
"Slow Horses" is back for its fifth season, dropping September 24, 2025, on Apple TV+.
Gary Oldman returns as the grumpy boss of MI5 outcasts at Slough House.
This time, the spotlight's on tech genius Roddy Ho and his mysterious new girlfriend—expect plenty of twists and offbeat spy drama.
Release schedule, streaming details, and cast
The new season kicks off with two episodes, then drops one each week until October 22. You can catch episodes as early as Tuesday nights if you're eager.
"Slow Horses" streams only on Apple TV+, which has a seven-day free trial before it's $12.99/month (or watch via Amazon Prime Video).
The cast features Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Hugo Weaving, with the story based on Mick Herron's "London Rules."