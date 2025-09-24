'Slow Horses' S05 on Apple TV+: Here's when and how

Release schedule, streaming details, and cast

The new season kicks off with two episodes, then drops one each week until October 22. You can catch episodes as early as Tuesday nights if you're eager.

"Slow Horses" streams only on Apple TV+, which has a seven-day free trial before it's $12.99/month (or watch via Amazon Prime Video).

The cast features Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Hugo Weaving, with the story based on Mick Herron's "London Rules."