Farah jokes she'll need to pay chef Dilip more Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

Farah Khan had some fun in a recent vlog, joking that she might need to take up more work just to keep up with her chef Dilip's growing paycheck.

The lighthearted moment, filmed at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's home, quickly caught viewers' attention and sent the clip viral—proof of how much Dilip's star has risen lately.