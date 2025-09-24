Next Article
Farah jokes she'll need to pay chef Dilip more
Entertainment
Farah Khan had some fun in a recent vlog, joking that she might need to take up more work just to keep up with her chef Dilip's growing paycheck.
The lighthearted moment, filmed at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's home, quickly caught viewers' attention and sent the clip viral—proof of how much Dilip's star has risen lately.
Chef Dilip has become a social media star
Dilip, who's been cooking for Khan, became an internet favorite after launching their YouTube cooking series in 2024.
The show features real moments from the kitchen and guest appearances by celebs like Vijay Varma, Kajol, and Ananya Panday.
Going from behind-the-scenes chef to social media star, Dilip is now winning fans with both his food and his personality.