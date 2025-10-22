Box office collection: 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' opens with bang
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a romantic thriller directed by Milap Zaveri and starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, hit theaters this Diwali, on a Tuesday, with a strong start—earning ₹8.5 crore on day one.
The buzz was boosted by Rane personally selling tickets at the box office, adding a fun twist to the film's launch.
Competing with 'Thamma' on day 1
While Thamma—featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna—dominated with a ₹24 crore opening on the same day, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat still carved out its audience.
The cast also includes Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan in key roles.
Story of obsession and desire
The story dives into themes of desire and obsession as Vikramaditya's love for Adaa spirals from passion to possessiveness.
Early reactions suggest viewers are connecting with the emotional storyline and lead pair's chemistry.
If you're up for an intense romantic drama with some festival sparkle, this one could be worth your ticket!