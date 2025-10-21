Box office collection: Harshvardhan-Sonam's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' makes mark
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, just dropped in theaters and is already making waves.
The film pulled in an estimated ₹7.35 crore on its first day across India—pretty solid for a fresh release.
With an overall occupancy of 37.75% (and nearly half the seats filled during afternoon and evening shows), it's off to a promising start.
More about the film and its team
Directed by Milap Zaveri, this 2025 release dives into obsessive romance and features Shaad Randhawa and Sachin Khedekar alongside the leads.
Fun fact: it was supposed to come out on October 2 but got pushed to October 21, as it was set to clash with big releases, including Kantara Chapter 1.
If you're into intense love stories with a dramatic twist, this one might be worth checking out.