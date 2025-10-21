Diwali 2024: 'BB9' contestant Priya Malik's clothes catch fire
Priya Malik, known from Bigg Boss 9, shared a scary Diwali experience in October 2025—her clothes and hair caught fire from a diya while she was posing for photos with neighbors.
The flames spread fast, turning a festive moment into something much more serious.
Her father saved her life
Thankfully, Priya's father reacted instantly and managed to remove her burning clothes before things got worse.
She ended up with minor burns on her shoulders, back, and fingers but says her dad truly saved her life.
The whole incident left her shaken; on Instagram, she reminded everyone how quickly accidents can happen—even if you're being careful.
She urged people to be extra cautious during festivals
Priya reflected on how these moments affect not just you but your family too.
She urged people to be extra cautious during festivals and said she'll still celebrate Diwali in the future—just with more awareness about safety.