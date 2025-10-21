Mia Goth's latest red carpet look is pure gothic glam

'Method dressing' at its best

Goth has kept her red carpet looks on-theme for every stop—rocking a sheer Dior mini dress with visible briefs in LA, and a fully sheer purple gown in London.

At 31, she joins stars like Margot Robbie and Demi Moore in "method dressing," blending her character's gothic style into real life to make the film's promo tour way more memorable.