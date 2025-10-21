Next Article
Mia Goth's latest red carpet look is pure gothic glam
Entertainment
Mia Goth turned heads at a recent Frankenstein premiere in New York, showing up in a sheer black Ferragamo dress with clever lace and shearling details.
She finished the look with a bold Tiffany & Co. Leaves necklace, keeping things stylish and a little mysterious.
'Method dressing' at its best
Goth has kept her red carpet looks on-theme for every stop—rocking a sheer Dior mini dress with visible briefs in LA, and a fully sheer purple gown in London.
At 31, she joins stars like Margot Robbie and Demi Moore in "method dressing," blending her character's gothic style into real life to make the film's promo tour way more memorable.