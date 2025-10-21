Next Article
Vishnu Vishal's 'Aaryan' gets release date, trailer: Watch now
Entertainment
Heads up, thriller fans—Vishnu Vishal's next film, "Aaryan," just got its U/A certificate and is all set for a worldwide release on October 31, 2025.
The studio shared the news on X, adding a playful touch: "From 'Under Investigation' To U/A. #Aaryan - cleared, certified and coming to theaters."
Trailer gives glimpse of thrilling storyline
The trailer teases a tense game of cat-and-mouse between officer Aaryan (Vishnu Vishal) and a serial killer (Selvaraghavan), who boldly warns police about his next victim just an hour before striking—echoing a case Aaryan cracked in Kodaikanal.
The cast also features Shraddha Srinath and Maanasa Choudhary, with music by Sam CS, visuals by Harish Kannan, and editing from San Lokesh.