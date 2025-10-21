Vishnu Vishal's 'Aaryan' gets release date, trailer: Watch now

Trailer gives glimpse of thrilling storyline

The trailer teases a tense game of cat-and-mouse between officer Aaryan (Vishnu Vishal) and a serial killer (Selvaraghavan), who boldly warns police about his next victim just an hour before striking—echoing a case Aaryan cracked in Kodaikanal.

The cast also features Shraddha Srinath and Maanasa Choudhary, with music by Sam CS, visuals by Harish Kannan, and editing from San Lokesh.