Bill Gates to feature in 'KSBKBH 2' for maternal health campaign
Bill Gates is set to guest star in the popular Indian TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 in a future episode.
His cameo, spanning around three episodes, will spotlight maternal and newborn health, tying in with the Gates Foundation's ongoing work in India.
Gates and Irani will work together on this initiative
Gates will team up with Smriti Irani, who returns as her iconic character, to highlight real challenges around pregnancy and newborn care.
Their goal is to make conversations about maternal and child health more mainstream and relatable.
The collaboration aims to bring positive change in health awareness
With the show's massive reach, this collaboration hopes to spark real change by making health info accessible through storytelling.
It's a fresh way to talk about serious issues and encourage better health choices for families across India.