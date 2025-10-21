Keri Russell on beauty standards: 'Everyone has an opinion' Entertainment Oct 21, 2025

Keri Russell, who plays Ambassador Kate Wyler in Netflix's The Diplomat, is speaking up about the constant pressure women face over their looks.

She shared, "It's such a weird thing being a woman. Everyone has an opinion about the way you look, the way you dress, the way your hair is."

For her, playing Kate—who pushes back against these expectations—is actually "delightful."