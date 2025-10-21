Keri Russell on beauty standards: 'Everyone has an opinion'
Keri Russell, who plays Ambassador Kate Wyler in Netflix's The Diplomat, is speaking up about the constant pressure women face over their looks.
She shared, "It's such a weird thing being a woman. Everyone has an opinion about the way you look, the way you dress, the way your hair is."
For her, playing Kate—who pushes back against these expectations—is actually "delightful."
The actor also spoke about plastic surgery trends
Russell also pointed out how common plastic surgery has become, saying, "Plastic surgery is having such a moment right now, men, women, 20-year-olds. I mean, it is around."
She admits there's a lot of pressure to look a certain way, even for older actors who seem much younger on screen.
Her character in 'The Diplomat' pushes back against stereotypes
Russell's no-nonsense character in The Diplomat mirrors her own attitude toward unrealistic beauty norms.
This likely makes her performance feel extra genuine.
And if you remember the Felicity haircut drama from back in the day, you know she's no stranger to public opinions about her appearance.