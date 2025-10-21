Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja to clash during Sankranti 2026
Get ready for a packed Sankranti 2026 at the movies—Telugu cinema heavyweights Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, and Ravi Teja are all dropping new films just in time for the festival.
With so many big names aiming to cash in on the holiday crowds, it's shaping up to be a busy season at the theaters.
'The Raja Saab,' 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu'
Prabhas stars in "The Raja Saab," hitting theaters on January 9, 2026 (with its Tamil version out a day later).
Chiranjeevi teams up with Nayanthara for "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu," while Ravi Teja and Naveen Polishetty also have films lined up for release.
Some films might shift dates to avoid clashes
With at least five Telugu films and one major Tamil release crowding screens during Sankranti, industry insiders say some movies might shift dates to avoid clashes and give everyone a fair shot at box office success.