Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja to clash during Sankranti 2026 Entertainment Oct 21, 2025

Get ready for a packed Sankranti 2026 at the movies—Telugu cinema heavyweights Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, and Ravi Teja are all dropping new films just in time for the festival.

With so many big names aiming to cash in on the holiday crowds, it's shaping up to be a busy season at the theaters.