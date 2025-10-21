Prabhas's period war drama title reveal tomorrow Entertainment Oct 21, 2025

Prabhas is teaming up with director Hanu Raghavapudi for a big period war drama set in pre-Independence India, and the wait for the title is almost over.

The official reveal dropped on Wednesday, October 22, 2024, at 11:07am with a poster released on Thursday, October 23, 2024, at 11:07am.

Prabhas plays a soldier in what's shaping up to be one of his most anticipated roles.