Next Article
Prabhas's period war drama title reveal tomorrow
Entertainment
Prabhas is teaming up with director Hanu Raghavapudi for a big period war drama set in pre-Independence India, and the wait for the title is almost over.
The official reveal dropped on Wednesday, October 22, 2024, at 11:07am with a poster released on Thursday, October 23, 2024, at 11:07am.
Prabhas plays a soldier in what's shaping up to be one of his most anticipated roles.
Film backed by Mythri Movie Makers
Joining Prabhas are Bollywood legends Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher.
Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises high-quality visuals and action scenes thanks to a hefty budget.
With such a powerhouse cast and crew, this movie is aiming to grab attention all across India.