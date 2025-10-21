Next Article
'Stranger Things' S05 release schedule out: When, where to watch
Stranger Things is wrapping up with its fifth and final season, split into three drops:
Volume 1 lands November 26, Volume 2 arrives December 25, and the epic two-hour finale premieres December 31—all episodes go live at 5pm PT.
'Stranger Things' finale will also hit theaters
You can binge the whole season on Netflix after December 31, but if you want a big-screen experience for the finale, it's hitting AMC and select US theaters on December 31.
Co-creator Matt Duffer suggests this gives fans a chance to enjoy the show's sound and visuals in full theater style.
Meanwhile, global promo tour is on the way
Before the finale drops, Stranger Things will go on a global promo tour with stops in cities like LA, London, Paris, and Tokyo—so fans everywhere can get hyped for Hawkins's last chapter.