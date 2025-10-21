Next Article
Bollywood mourns veteran actor Asrani's death
Bollywood is saying goodbye to veteran actor Asrani, who passed away on Monday at 84.
Known for his unforgettable roles in classics like Sholay and Abhimaan, Asrani's career spanned over five decades, and he worked alongside legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar.
Stars recall their fondest memories of working with him
Amitabh Bachchan called Asrani a "most talented colleague," while Akshay Kumar praised his legendary comic timing from their recent film Haiwaan.
Shabana Azmi remembered him as a diction teacher at FTII, and Ajay Devgn shared how special it felt to work with him in Bol Bachchan.
Asrani's collaborations with stars like Rajesh Khanna left a lasting mark on Indian cinema.