Lakshmi Manchu's 'Daksha' is now streaming: Watch the trailer here

Cast and crew of 'Daksha'

The film brings together a strong cast—Mohan Babu, Samuthirakani, and Viswant Duddumpudi join Manchu on screen.

Directed by Vamsee Krishna Malla, with music by Achu Rjamani and visuals from Gokul Barathi,

Daksha didn't make a huge splash in theaters but is hoping to find its audience online.