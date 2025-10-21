Next Article
Lakshmi Manchu's 'Daksha' is now streaming: Watch the trailer here
Entertainment
Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy, a Telugu thriller starring Lakshmi Manchu, just dropped on Prime Video after its theatrical run.
The movie mixes crime, mystery, and a bit of the supernatural, with Manchu playing a determined cop unraveling some seriously dark secrets.
Cast and crew of 'Daksha'
The film brings together a strong cast—Mohan Babu, Samuthirakani, and Viswant Duddumpudi join Manchu on screen.
Directed by Vamsee Krishna Malla, with music by Achu Rjamani and visuals from Gokul Barathi,
Daksha didn't make a huge splash in theaters but is hoping to find its audience online.