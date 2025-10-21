Do celebs serve airport looks with no flights to catch?

Veteran journalist and author Shobhaa De recently opened up about the behind-the-scenes of Bollywood's image-building tactics, especially when it comes to airport appearances. In a conversation with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, she revealed that many actors have their public appearances carefully planned out. "There is a set of airport paparazzi who are on speed dial with the managers of the stars," she said.

Image management Comparing old-school actors with today's stars De also compared the current generation of actors with their predecessors, saying earlier stars were more accessible. "Actors in those days used to have secretaries. They did not have layers and layers of management managing them," she said. "So you could speak to the secretary and set up interviews and photo shoots with the star." However, she noted that today's actors are more corporatized and follow a Hollywood model of image positioning.

Commercialization of celebrity culture 'If you're not getting clicked at the airport, then you...' De further elaborated on how actors are approached by big brands through their clothing. "The airport look and all of it is... The stylists are on the job and they are approached by big brands," she said. "It is all about commerce, it pays off. So, if you're not getting clicked at the airport, then you are a nobody."