This veteran actor is tired of auditioning, here's why
Veteran actor Paresh Ganatra, who has appeared in over 3,000 TV episodes and films such as Aankhen, Welcome, Khichdi The Movies, and Delhi Belly, recently opened up about his dissatisfaction with the auditioning process. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he said that while he doesn't mind auditioning per se, he disagrees with how it is done by today's filmmakers.
Kids auditioning him for roles meant for big actors
Ganatra said, "I don't have a problem with auditions, because I feel like they are an exercise for me. I have a problem with kids taking my audition for a role for which they have considered someone like Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, or Manoj Bajpayee." He added that it's possible someone more knowledgeable might prefer his audition even if it doesn't align with their brief.
He is also against self-tests
Ganatra further explained his stance, saying, "I am against people who haven't watched my previous work." He recalled an instance where he couldn't attend an audition due to prior commitments but was later told to send a self-test. He didn't believe in that method as he thinks it's better when auditions are done face-to-face.
His biggest issue is with ad film auditions
Ganatra's biggest issue is with auditioning for ad films. He said, "Even though I have no problem auditioning, I am against auditioning for an ad film." He questioned why he should audition for a role that lasts only five seconds when he has already proven his capabilities as a character actor. "Do you really think that I won't be able to say that single dialogue?" Ganatra asked rhetorically.