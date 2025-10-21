This veteran actor is tired of auditioning, here's why

Veteran actor Paresh Ganatra, who has appeared in over 3,000 TV episodes and films such as Aankhen, Welcome, Khichdi The Movies, and Delhi Belly, recently opened up about his dissatisfaction with the auditioning process. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he said that while he doesn't mind auditioning per se, he disagrees with how it is done by today's filmmakers.

Audition issues Kids auditioning him for roles meant for big actors Ganatra said, "I don't have a problem with auditions, because I feel like they are an exercise for me. I have a problem with kids taking my audition for a role for which they have considered someone like Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, or Manoj Bajpayee." He added that it's possible someone more knowledgeable might prefer his audition even if it doesn't align with their brief.

Role fitment He is also against self-tests Ganatra further explained his stance, saying, "I am against people who haven't watched my previous work." He recalled an instance where he couldn't attend an audition due to prior commitments but was later told to send a self-test. He didn't believe in that method as he thinks it's better when auditions are done face-to-face.