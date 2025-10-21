Pooja Bedi left Bollywood after marrying into 'conservative Muslim family'

Actor and TV personality Pooja Bedi recently opened up about her decision to step back from her film career after marrying. Speaking about her marriage to businessman Farhan Furniturewala, she revealed that she made this choice to ensure respect within her new family. "I got married to Farhan who came from a conservative Muslim family and there was no way on earth his family was going to accept a bahu (daughter-in-law) going to the set," she said.

Industry scrutiny 'In those days, there was a lot of gossip...' Bedi further explained that during the 1980-90s, there was a lot of gossip surrounding the film industry, making it hard for families to accept actors as daughters-in-law. "In those days, there was a lot of gossip about the film industry, and every time a film was released, they would link you up with the heroes," she said.

Career shift Bedi returned all signing amounts for pending projects Bedi decided to leave acting after marriage as she felt it was necessary for her new family's comfort. "I thought about it, and I was like, 'If I'm going to do something, I want to do it well and with full respect. I don't want to walk into a family and make people there uncomfortable." She also returned all signing amounts for her pending projects, including a Kamasutra ad campaign that was up for renewal.