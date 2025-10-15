Next Article
Box office collection: 'Kantara' nears ₹500 crore nett in India
Entertainment
Rishab Shetty's "Kantara: Chapter 1" is having a huge moment—it's about to hit ₹500 crore nett in India after just 13 days.
Even into its second week, the film pulled in another ₹13.5 crore nett on Tuesday, showing fans are still turning up in big numbers.
'Kantara' crosses ₹100 crore mark internationally
The movie isn't just a hit at home; it's crossed ₹100 crore overseas and is now the fifth-highest Indian grosser internationally for 2025.
With total worldwide earnings close to ₹650 crore, "Kantara: Chapter 1" is set to join an elite club of blockbusters and could soon reach that impressive ₹1,000 crore global mark.