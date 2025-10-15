Box office collection: 'Kantara' nears ₹500 crore nett in India Entertainment Oct 15, 2025

Rishab Shetty's "Kantara: Chapter 1" is having a huge moment—it's about to hit ₹500 crore nett in India after just 13 days.

Even into its second week, the film pulled in another ₹13.5 crore nett on Tuesday, showing fans are still turning up in big numbers.