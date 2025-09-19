Box office collection: 'Mirai' struggles to maintain momentum

Hindi version fails to impress

The Hindi version struggled too, averaging only 8.8% occupancy on its seventh day—even with a small bump during night shows in Mumbai and Delhi NCR.

Released in eight languages and both 2D/3D formats, with the Hindi version distributed by Dharma Productions, "Mirai" mixes Treta Yuga mythology with a modern twist and features Manchu Manoj as the much-anticipated villain.

With new films like "Jolly LLB 3" and "Nishaachi" arriving soon, "Mirai's" box office journey faces some tough competition ahead.