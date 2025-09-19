Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar dies at 46; exploring his career
What's the story
Tamil comedian and actor Robo Shankar (46) passed away in Chennai on Thursday. He had been receiving treatment at GEM Hospital after collapsing on a film set, but died due to multiorgan failure and severe gastrointestinal bleeding. His condition deteriorated on Wednesday, and he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Career highlights
Shankar's journey from TV to film stardom
Born in Madurai, Shankar became famous for his unique robot-style dance moves. He began his career on TV and later transitioned to films. He got his big break with films such as Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, with the latter bringing him widespread recognition. Over the years, he appeared in several Tamil movies, including Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru, Singam 3, Viswasam, and Cobra.
Last days
His memorable roles and controversies
Shankar is remembered for his hilarious performance in Dhanush's Maari. In 2023, he made headlines after being booked for keeping two Alexandrine parakeets, a species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Despite controversies, Shankar bounced back with movies like Are You Ok Baby?, Singapore Saloon, and Jolly O Gymkhana. His last appearance was in the comedy-drama Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu released earlier this year.
Twitter Post
Kamal Haasan paid tribute to his late friend
ரோபோ சங்கர்— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 18, 2025
ரோபோ புனைப்பெயர் தான்
என் அகராதியில் நீ மனிதன்
ஆதலால்
என் தம்பி
போதலால் மட்டும் எனை விட்டு
நீங்கி விடுவாயா நீ?
உன் வேலை நீ போனாய்
என் வேலை தங்கிவிட்டேன்.
நாளையை
எமக்கென நீ விட்டுச்
சென்றதால்
நாளை நமதே.
Tributes
Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi led tributes
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan shared a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter) for Shankar. "Robo Shankar. Robo is just a pseudonym. In my dictionary, you are a human. You're my younger brother. Will you just leave me and go?" "Your job is done, you left. My job remains unfinished. You left tomorrow for us. Therefore, tomorrow is ours." Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, and more also paid their respects. The last rites of the actor will take place on Friday.