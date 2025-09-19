Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar dies at 46; exploring his career

Tamil comedian and actor Robo Shankar (46) passed away in Chennai on Thursday. He had been receiving treatment at GEM Hospital after collapsing on a film set, but died due to multiorgan failure and severe gastrointestinal bleeding. His condition deteriorated on Wednesday, and he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Career highlights Shankar's journey from TV to film stardom Born in Madurai, Shankar became famous for his unique robot-style dance moves. He began his career on TV and later transitioned to films. He got his big break with films such as Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, with the latter bringing him widespread recognition. Over the years, he appeared in several Tamil movies, including Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru, Singam 3, Viswasam, and Cobra.

Last days His memorable roles and controversies Shankar is remembered for his hilarious performance in Dhanush's Maari. In 2023, he made headlines after being booked for keeping two Alexandrine parakeets, a species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Despite controversies, Shankar bounced back with movies like Are You Ok Baby?, Singapore Saloon, and Jolly O Gymkhana. His last appearance was in the comedy-drama Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu released earlier this year.

Twitter Post Kamal Haasan paid tribute to his late friend ரோபோ சங்கர்

ரோபோ புனைப்பெயர் தான்

என் அகராதியில் நீ மனிதன்

ஆதலால் என் தம்பி

போதலால் மட்டும் எனை விட்டு

நீங்கி விடுவாயா நீ?

உன் வேலை நீ போனாய்

என் வேலை தங்கிவிட்டேன்.

நாளையை எமக்கென நீ விட்டுச்

சென்றதால்

நாளை நமதே. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 18, 2025