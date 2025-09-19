How did Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar (46) die? 

The Tamil film industry is mourning the sudden demise of actor-comedian Robo Shankar (46). Born Shankar, the talented artist passed away on Thursday, September 18, at Chennai's GEM Hospital after suffering from a "massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition." This means he suffered a multiorgan dysfunction in addition to complicated abdominal issues. The hospital released a medical bulletin detailing his health issues. He was admitted on Tuesday in critical condition.

Condition details He had collapsed on a set leading to hospitalization The hospital statement revealed that a team of specialists monitored Shankar's condition continuously and provided intensive medical care. However, his health deteriorated rapidly, and he passed away on Thursday at 9:05pm. Initially, the actor had been diagnosed with dehydration, low blood pressure, and jaundice after collapsing on a film set. His condition worsened on Wednesday, after which he was shifted to the ICU. But, he could not be saved.

Career highlights More about the late actor-comedian Shankar, who started his career as a mimicry artist, became famous for his robot-like dance moves, thus earning the "Robo" nickname. He made his film debut with Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013) and went on to star in Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014), Maari (2015), Singam 3, Velaikkaran, Kalakalappu 2, Maari 2, Iravin Nizhal, and Singapore Saloon. His last film was the recently released Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu.