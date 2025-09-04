Next Article
Box office collection: 'Param Sundari' makes Malhotra's 7th highest-grossing film
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's latest film, "Param Sundari," is off to a strong start—earning ₹37.1 crore across India in just six days since its August 29, 2024 release.
That's enough to bump "Thank God" down a spot, making this Malhotra's seventh highest-grossing movie so far.
Looking at film in numbers
The movie opened with ₹7.25 crore on day one and wrapped up its first weekend with ₹26.75 crore.
While Monday saw a sharp fall to ₹3.25 crore (a 68% dip), "Param Sundari" bounced back on Tuesday with ₹4.25 crore—even as it faced tough competition from new releases like "Baaghi 4" and "The Conjuring-Last Rites."