Box office: 'Coolie,' 'War 2' struggle to cross ₹300cr
Rajinikanth's "Coolie" and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's "War 2," both recently released, kicked off strong but are now struggling to hit the ₹300 crore mark in India after two weeks.
Despite big names and early buzz, their collections have dipped in the second week, with new competition expected soon.
Both films have seen daily earnings drop
By day 15, "Coolie" leads with ₹270.85 crore in India. "War 2" trails at ₹231.25 crore domestically, with a first-week total of ₹204.25 crore.
Both films have seen daily earnings drop in their second week.
Quick look at upcoming competition and film details
With fresh releases like Alpha and Spirit on the way—both movies face even tougher competition ahead.
For fans: "Coolie" is Rajinikanth's 171st film (with Nagarjuna and a cameo by Aamir Khan), directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj; "War 2," helmed by Ayan Mukerji, continues the action-packed franchise with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani joining Hrithik Roshan.