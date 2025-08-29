Box office: 'Coolie,' 'War 2' struggle to cross ₹300cr Entertainment Aug 29, 2025

Rajinikanth's "Coolie" and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's "War 2," both recently released, kicked off strong but are now struggling to hit the ₹300 crore mark in India after two weeks.

Despite big names and early buzz, their collections have dipped in the second week, with new competition expected soon.