Next Article
Kangana Ranaut to return with 'Queen 2,' 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'
Kangana Ranaut is returning to two of her biggest hits—Queen and Tanu Weds Manu—with Queen 2 starting filming in November 2025.
Queen 2 will be directed by Vikas Bahl and shot across London and India, while Aanand L Rai is set to direct Tanu Weds Manu 3, though locations are still under wraps.
What to expect from the sequels
Both franchises have a huge fan following, with Tanu Weds Manu Returns being one of the highest-grossing female-led Hindi films ever.
This time, Kangana takes on multiple roles in Tanu Weds Manu 3 alongside R Madhavan.
If you loved the mix of romance, comedy, and drama from the originals, these sequels are shaping up to deliver more of what made them favorites.