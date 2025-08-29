'Constant support': How cancer brought Tannishtha and Hina Khan close

Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee , who is currently battling Stage 4 cancer, recently spoke about her bond with fellow actor Hina Khan . In a recent interview with NDTV, she revealed that their shared experiences have brought them even closer. "Hina has been in touch with me throughout the treatment, giving me warmth and constant support," she said. "I really value that."

Supportive gesture Khan had earlier extended support to Chatterjee Khan, who is fighting Stage 3 breast cancer, had also shared a supportive message for Chatterjee on Instagram Stories after the latter announced her diagnosis. She called Chatterjee a "brave soul," praised her strength, and promised to be there for her with love, healing, and constant presence.

Support network Chatterjee's close industry friends have also rallied behind her Chatterjee has also been receiving immense support from her close friends in the industry. She mentioned that her "girl gang" has been by her side throughout her treatment, often taking turns to visit her in the hospital. Actors Shabana Azmi, Tanvi Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, and Divya Dutta have all made it a point to regularly check on Chatterjee during this difficult time.

Balancing act On her upcoming projects Chatterjee, who is also a director, is currently working on her second directorial venture, Full Plate. The film will have its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2025. Despite her health struggles, she has managed to complete this project and even lent her voice to one of its songs.