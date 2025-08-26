Tannishtha opens up about filming 'Full Plate' amid cancer diagnosis

Bollywood actor Tannishtha Chatterjee recently disclosed her diagnosis of Stage 4 oligo-metastatic cancer. The revelation came as she was in the middle of post-production for her film Full Plate, which she wrote and directed. Despite her health challenges, Chatterjee has managed to complete the film. In a recent Instagram post, she thanked her friends and crew.

Gratitude expressed 'Somehow managed to finish my film' Chatterjee took to Instagram to share the news of her diagnosis and thanked everyone for their love. "So overwhelmed by all the love and good wishes I have received over the past two days." "It's easy to feel like the world is all doom and gloom, but thank you for making me feel that it's not and that humanity still exists." "In the middle of a really difficult personal journey, I somehow also managed to finish my film Full Plate."

Film's journey 'Total commitment from entire team' Chatterjee described Full Plate as a product of "pure grit." She thanked her cast and crew for their unwavering support during her health crisis. "This film is the result of pure grit and total commitment from the entire team who stood strong through not just my health crisis, but the incredibly tough conditions under which we made this film," she wrote. "Needless to say, indie films are always a challenge to pull off, and this one really tested us."

Personal struggles Chatterjee has been taking care of her mother and daughter In an earlier post, Chatterjee revealed, "A 70yr old mother and 9 year old daughter...both totally dependent on me." "But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone." "I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support, brought genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days."