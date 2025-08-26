Pahlaj Nihalani reveals Madhuri once refused to work with Govinda

Veteran filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani recently revealed that actor Madhuri Dixit once turned down a film with Govinda because he was a newcomer. He also alleged that her manager, Rikku Rakesh Nath, conspired to sabotage Govinda's career. "I met Govinda through Rikku Rakesh Nath. I only recommended him to manage Madhuri Dixit," Nihalani told Pinkvilla. "Later, Rikku and 8-10 producers made a group against Govinda."

Film switch Nihalani replaced Dixit with Neelam Kothari in 'Ilzaam' Dixit reportedly refused to work with a newcomer, leading Nihalani to cast Neelam Kothari instead. Nihalani hinted that the movie in question was Ilzaam, which was a major early release for Govinda. This decision paid off as Ilzaam became a box office hit and launched Kothari's career. "I replaced Madhuri with Neelam Kothari," Nihalani said, adding that he later cast Kothari in Aag Hi Aag and Paap Ki Duniya as well.

Career contrast 'All of Madhuri's films kept shutting down...' Nihalani pointed out that while his films with Kothari were thriving, Dixit's career was struggling. "Then I got angry that Madhuri is refusing whatever films I bring to her, Rikku kept making excuses." "All of Madhuri's films kept shutting down or they were being declared flop. But all the three of my films were golden jubilee at the same time." Eventually, despite the tensions, Dixit and Govinda worked together in Maha Sangram, Izzatdaar, and Paap Ka Ant.