Nicole-Sandra's 'Practical Magic 2' debuts with a modest $46M 

The Warner Bros. fantasy sequel also underperformed internationally, raking in a mere $16 million from 77 markets for a global weekend total of $46 million.

This is concerning as the original Practical Magic film, which introduced Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as witchy sisters, opened with $13 million (around $27 million today when adjusted for inflation).

The sequel has a hefty production budget of $75 million (excluding millions spent on global marketing).