Box office: 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' collects ₹44.85 crore
"Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat," starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is off to a strong start at the box office, collecting ₹44.85 crore in its opening week.
Even with tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's "Thamma," this romantic drama managed to win over audiences during the festive season.
The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and features a supporting cast including Rajesh Khera and Sachin Khedekar.
Film saw steady earnings through the week
The movie saw steady earnings through the week, pulling in ₹3.35 crore on day seven alone.
Its weekend numbers—₹6.25 crore on Saturday and ₹6.75 crore on Sunday—show that positive buzz really helped it stick around, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities where its love story clicked with viewers.
Despite fewer screens than "Thamma," it kept theaters busy, proving that classic romance still has plenty of fans!