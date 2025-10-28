Traffic alert in Hyderabad today due to film workers' event

If you usually drive through Maitrivanam Junction toward Yousufguda Basti or Jubilee Hills, you'll need to take alternate routes like Krishnakanth Park or Krishna Nagar Junction. There's extra parking at Metro Parking (Janakamma Thota), Savera, and Mahamood Function Halls—so attendees have options.

Why is this event important?

This isn't just a film industry get-together—it's also a show of support for Congress ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election on November 11.

Since many film workers live in the area, knowing about these diversions can help you dodge traffic jams and plan your day better.