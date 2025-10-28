Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged; wedding set for February 2026 Entertainment Oct 28, 2025

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly engaged after a private ceremony at their residence in Hyderabad, attended by close friends and family.

While the couple hasn't made it official on social media yet, Deverakonda's team has confirmed the news.

The wedding is planned for February 2026.