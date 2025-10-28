Next Article
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged; wedding set for February 2026
Entertainment
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly engaged after a private ceremony at their residence in Hyderabad, attended by close friends and family.
While the couple hasn't made it official on social media yet, Deverakonda's team has confirmed the news.
The wedding is planned for February 2026.
Their love story and previous engagement
Fans first noticed their spark in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), with rumors growing as they made more public appearances together.
Matching rings recently caught everyone's eye, fueling engagement buzz even more.
Before dating Deverakonda, Mandanna was engaged to Rakshit Shetty from 2017 to 2018.