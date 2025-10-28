'Haq' trailer out: Emraan Hashmi urges Muslims to watch it
The trailer for Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, just dropped ahead of its November 7, 2025 release.
Inspired by the real-life Shah Bano case, the film dives into a heated courtroom battle and questions around justice and faith.
At the launch, Hashmi urged his fellow Muslims to check it out for its "neutral" and balanced take.
Film's premise and background
Hashmi describes Haq as "pro-women" with a liberal Muslim viewpoint that balances personal beliefs with constitutional rights.
Gautam plays Shazia, who stands up against injustice—even when her own husband (played by Hashmi) is her rival in court.
The film also features Sheeba Chaddha and others, drawing from Jigna Vora's book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti.
With its focus on tough questions about identity and equality, Haq aims to get people talking.