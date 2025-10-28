'Haq' trailer out: Emraan Hashmi urges Muslims to watch it

Film's premise and background

Hashmi describes Haq as "pro-women" with a liberal Muslim viewpoint that balances personal beliefs with constitutional rights.

Gautam plays Shazia, who stands up against injustice—even when her own husband (played by Hashmi) is her rival in court.

The film also features Sheeba Chaddha and others, drawing from Jigna Vora's book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti.

With its focus on tough questions about identity and equality, Haq aims to get people talking.