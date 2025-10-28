Next Article
'Mass Jathara' trailer: Ravi Teja's cop act meets drug mafia
Entertainment
The trailer for "Mass Jathara" is out, starring Ravi Teja as a strict railway police officer up against a drug syndicate led by Naveen Chandra.
The film, directed by newcomer Bhanu Bhogavarapu, promises a lively mix of action and comedy.
It premieres October 31 and hits theaters November 1.
Trailer is a perfect blend of action and comedy
The trailer blends energetic fight scenes with humor—thanks to Rajendra Prasad playing Teja's eccentric grandfather.
Fans are loving the visuals, the chemistry between Teja and Sreeleela, and Chandra's intense villain act.
With all the buzz on social media, this film has sparked considerable discussion online.