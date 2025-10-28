Kangana gets bail in defamation case over farmers' protest post
Kangana Ranaut, the actor-turned-politician, got bail on Monday after being sued for defamation over a social media post made during the 2020-21 farmers' protests.
She had misidentified 73-year-old Mahinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano, a Shaheen Bagh activist, during the farmers' protests, and claimed elderly women were paid ₹100 to protest—sparking outrage and a lawsuit from Kaur.
Kangana's apology to Kaur
After her bail, Kangana expressed regret about the confusion from her retweet.
She stated, "There was a retweet which was used as a meme. I have also spoken and discussed this with the husband of Mahinder ji."
She emphasized respect for every "mata" (mother), apologized to Kaur's husband since Kaur wasn't at court, and said she never meant to single anyone out.
Next hearing on November 24
Kangana had tried (and failed) to get the case thrown out by higher courts—the Supreme Court even remarked she "added spice" to her post.
Now, Kaur's family is talking with farm unions before deciding if they'll accept Kangana's apology.
The next hearing is set for November 24.