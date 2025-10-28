Next Article
Jessie J to resume touring after breast cancer surgery delay
Entertainment
Jessie J just shared that her second breast cancer surgery has been postponed after two surgeons had different opinions about the timing.
She'd already canceled her US tour dates to prepare, but now plans to reschedule shows in the US and Canada for January.
The singer's journey
Jessie first went public about her diagnosis in June 2025 and had initial surgery soon after.
She made an emotional stage comeback in September at BBC Radio 2 In the Park.
By sharing her journey so openly, she's built a strong connection with fans, who appreciate how real she is about both health struggles and career updates.