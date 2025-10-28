Next Article
Sydney Sweeney finally addresses James Bond buzz
Sydney Sweeney has finally addressed the buzz about her possibly playing a Bond girl in the next James Bond reboot.
In a recent Variety interview, she said, "I can't," after a long pause when asked about the rumors that kicked off over the summer. She added, "I don't know," and elaborated further.
Reports had linked her to the role because Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and director Denis Villeneuve were interested in her talent and strong connection with younger fans.
'I'd actually rather play James Bond himself'
A longtime fan of the franchise, Sweeney joked she'd actually rather play James Bond himself, but added that any decision would depend on the script.
Up next for her: starring as boxer Christy Martin in Christy, showing off just how versatile her Hollywood career is becoming.