Music mogul Diddy to be released from prison in 2028

Combs was found guilty of transportation for prostitution after an eight-week trial but was cleared of more serious charges like sex trafficking and racketeering.

The court heard from 34 witnesses who described abuse and violence.

During sentencing, the judge considered Combs's past violence against women; while prosecutors pushed for over 11 years behind bars, Combs expressed regret and asked for a chance to reconnect with his family and make amends.