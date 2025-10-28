Next Article
Chandigarh Club official denied bail in extortion case
Entertainment
Vikas Bector, a Chandigarh Club executive member and a Chandigarh-based advocate, has been denied bail after being accused of trying to extort ₹6-7 crore from lawyer Gaurav Dhir.
The court cited the seriousness of the charges, ongoing investigation, and Bector's past criminal cases as reasons for keeping him in custody.
Investigation ongoing with multiple arrests possible
According to Dhir, Bector's associate called him demanding he drop a case against Bector and pay up—or face threats, including the use of weapons.
Police arrested Bector shortly before October 23 and have questioned his associates while digging into call records, finances, and CCTV footage.
With more arrests possible and multiple cases already pending against Bector, the investigation is ongoing.