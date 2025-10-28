'Fantastic Four: First Steps' heads to Disney+ in US

Set in a retro 1960s-inspired universe (Earth-828), the movie follows Marvel 's First Family as they take on cosmic threats like Galactus and Silver Surfer. There's also a post-credits scene featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, establishing a direct link to the next phase of the Multiverse.

The film has been well-received by critics

Critics are loving the cast chemistry, fun mix of humor and action, and the unique visual style. It's already being called one of 2025's top superhero movies.

The film streams in the UK and Europe from November 6—so fans there won't have to wait long either.