Tamil thriller 'Accused' starring Udhaya is now on streaming
"Accused," a Tamil drama directed by Prabhu Srinivas, is now available to stream on Aha Tamil after its theatrical debut on August 1, 2025.
The story follows Kanakku (played by Udhaya), who's caught in a dangerous journey after being accused of killing an MLA.
OTT platform and subscription details
If you missed it in theaters, you can catch "Accused" anytime on Aha Tamil with your subscription.
How did 'Accused' perform in theaters?
Viewers have given the film a strong 9.0/10 rating on IMDb. Critics liked the action-packed start but felt the mix of thriller, drama, and comedy was uneven.
