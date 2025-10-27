Next Article
M.S. Baburaj's family sends legal notice to viral meme-maker
Entertainment
The family of late composer M.S. Baburaj has sent a legal notice to Salam, a Kozhikode resident, for allegedly making factually incorrect and defamatory remarks about Baburaj's wife and kids in a WhatsApp group titled 'Kozhikode Kala Samskarika Vedi.'
After years of ignoring similar rumors, the family is now stepping up to defend their reputation.
Demands for public apology and compensation
Baburaj's eldest daughter, M.S. Sabira, is demanding Salam publicly apologize and pay ₹1 crore as compensation.
If he doesn't respond, the family says they'll move forward with civil and criminal charges—making it clear they're serious about putting an end to false stories about their loved ones.