M.S. Baburaj's family sends legal notice to viral meme-maker Entertainment Oct 27, 2025

The family of late composer M.S. Baburaj has sent a legal notice to Salam, a Kozhikode resident, for allegedly making factually incorrect and defamatory remarks about Baburaj's wife and kids in a WhatsApp group titled 'Kozhikode Kala Samskarika Vedi.'

After years of ignoring similar rumors, the family is now stepping up to defend their reputation.