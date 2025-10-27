Next Article
MG M9 delivered to music maestro Shankar Mahadevan
Entertainment
Music legend Shankar Mahadevan just picked up a brand-new MG M9 electric MPV, adding some serious style to his garage.
Delivered recently, this luxury ride comes in a sleek Metal Black "Presidential Limo" finish and costs ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
The M9 is part of MG's premium all-electric lineup and is available exclusively through their high-end MG Select showrooms.
Meanwhile, MG M9 offers up to 548km range per charge
Unveiled earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the MG M9 packs a punch with its 90 kWh battery offering up to 548km range and a zippy 0-100km/h sprint in under 10 seconds.
Inside, it's all about comfort—think plush Cognac brown leather seats with multiple adjustments, a big touchscreen, and a JBL sound system for those perfect playlists.