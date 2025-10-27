MG M9 delivered to music maestro Shankar Mahadevan Entertainment Oct 27, 2025

Music legend Shankar Mahadevan just picked up a brand-new MG M9 electric MPV, adding some serious style to his garage.

Delivered recently, this luxury ride comes in a sleek Metal Black "Presidential Limo" finish and costs ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The M9 is part of MG's premium all-electric lineup and is available exclusively through their high-end MG Select showrooms.