Kerala HC clears Ranjith of sexual harassment charges

Court drops all proceedings due to delay

The case was booked under IPC Sections 354 and 509, which deal with assault or gestures meant to insult a woman's modesty.

After an investigation and chargesheet, Justice C. Pratheep Kumar ruled on October 27 that the court couldn't hear the case because it was filed 15 years after the alleged incident—way past the three-year legal time limit for such offenses.

So, all proceedings were dropped due to this delay.