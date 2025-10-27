A month after tragedy, Vijay meets Karur stampede victims' families
What's the story
Actor-politician Vijay met the families of the Karur stampede victims in Mahabalipuram on Monday. The meeting took place a month after the tragic incident that claimed 41 lives and injured over 60 people. A total of 37 families were brought from Karur to attend this closed-door meeting at a resort where his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had booked around 50 rooms, reported PTI.
Support details
Will visit Karur soon, says Vijay
During the meeting, Vijay offered monetary support to the families. He also assured them of assistance for education, self-employment, and housing. The actor-politician expressed his regret over not being able to visit Karur due to permission issues, but promised to do so soon. Reports suggest Vijay was visibly emotional and sought the families' forgiveness for the unfortunate incident and assured them that he would take care of them. The meeting lasted for over three hours, and lunch was also organized.
Meeting purpose
TVK leadership's instruction to party cadres
The TVK leadership had earlier instructed its cadres not to visit the resort where Vijay offered his condolences. The party said Vijay is likely to resume his political outreach program that was suspended due to the stampede. To recall, the stampede occurred during a TVK meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27. Before this face-to-face meeting, the superstar had connected with the families via video calls.