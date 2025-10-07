Vijay connects with Karur stampede victims' families via video call

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay spoke to the families of those who died in a stampede during his rally in Tamil Nadu 's Karur on Tuesday. According to NDTV, the Tamil superstar connected with the bereaved on a video call and assured them he'll be visiting them soon. The incident claimed 41 lives and injured at least 60 people. Eyewitnesses reported that a power outage, sudden crowd surge, and narrow space contributed to the tragic event.

Rally details Delay in arrival sparked crowd surge Vijay was scheduled to arrive at the rally venue by 12:00pm but reached around 7:00pm. His late arrival reportedly caused a surge in the crowd as people climbed trees, roofs, and power lines to catch a glimpse of him. In response, authorities had to cut electrical lines to prevent electrocution incidents. When Vijay finally arrived, people started pushing each other and threw slippers at his campaign bus for attention.

Crowd control measures Police resorted to lathi charge As the situation escalated, police were forced to use a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. The stampede occurred during Vijay's address when the restless audience surged toward the stage, breaking through barricades. Eyewitnesses reported that several party workers collapsed from suffocation and exhaustion during this chaotic scene.