Kamal Haasan to meet Karur stampede victims' families today

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan will visit Karur to meet the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic stampede at a public meeting addressed by actor-politician Vijay . The incident, one of the worst political event tragedies in recent Indian history, claimed the lives of at least 41 people, including several children. A senior source from Haasan's party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), confirmed his visit to NDTV.

Details Haasan had earlier urged TN government to provide compensation The source said, "Kamal Haasan will visit Karur and meet those who had lost their loved ones around 2:30pm." Earlier, Haasan had sent his party office bearers to console the families of the deceased and visit the injured. He had also urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide adequate compensation for the victims' families.

Investigation updates Vijay is yet to visit grieving families Meanwhile, Vijay, who was at the center of the disaster during his state-wide tour, has yet to visit the grieving families. The police investigation into the incident is progressing with two Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries arrested and senior leaders Bussy Anand and Nirmal Kumar absconding after Madras High Court denied them anticipatory bail. They have been booked on serious charges including attempt to murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and endangering public safety.

Official actions SIT formed to probe incident, Madras HC reprimands Vijay In light of the tragedy, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector General of Police Asra Garg has been formed to probe the incident. The Madras High Court also reprimanded Vijay for leaving the venue after the tragedy and temporarily banned public meetings and rallies on state and national highways until a Standard Operating Procedure is framed.