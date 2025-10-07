Next Article
PM Modi to host UK PM Starmer in Mumbai
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to welcome UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai this week—Starmer's first visit to India as PM.
The two leaders will talk about boosting trade and investment, aiming to strengthen the India-UK partnership.
What else is on the agenda?
Modi will also open major projects like Navi Mumbai International Airport and the new Metro Line-3, both designed to make city life smoother.
Both leaders are joining the Global Fintech Fest 2025, which brings together thousands from around the world to explore how tech can shape a better financial future.
Plus, Modi will launch "Mumbai One," a new app making public transport across Mumbai more connected than ever.