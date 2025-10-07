K'taka: Bus mows down pilgrims walking to temple; 4 dead India Oct 07, 2025

On Tuesday, a private sleeper bus struck a group of pilgrims walking to Huligamma temple near Kukanapalli village, Koppal district.

Four people from Tallihal village—Annapurna (40), Prakash (25), Sharanappa (19), and one yet to be identified—lost their lives only three kilometers from their destination.

Several others were injured and rushed to Koppal District Hospital.