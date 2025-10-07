K'taka: Bus mows down pilgrims walking to temple; 4 dead
On Tuesday, a private sleeper bus struck a group of pilgrims walking to Huligamma temple near Kukanapalli village, Koppal district.
Four people from Tallihal village—Annapurna (40), Prakash (25), Sharanappa (19), and one yet to be identified—lost their lives only three kilometers from their destination.
Several others were injured and rushed to Koppal District Hospital.
Police investigating the incident
Police have registered a case at Munirabad station and are investigating the incident. Superintendent Dr Ram Arasiddi visited the site.
In a separate incident nearby, a motorcycle hit more pilgrims, leaving one dead.
These accidents follow another tragic crash in September in Hassan district during Ganesh immersion, where eight died.
Cases have been registered in connection with the recent incidents.