NTA to assign exam cities for JEE Main, NEET, CUET
From the 2026-27 session, if you're taking JEE Main, NEET-UG, or CUET-UG, you won't get to choose your exam city anymore.
The NTA will assign your center strictly based on the address in your Aadhaar card—no exceptions.
How to avoid application cancelation
Make sure the name, date of birth, and address on your Aadhaar exactly match what's on your Class 10 marksheet.
Any mismatch can get your application canceled.
If you're applying under a reserved category, check that all certificates line up too—or you could lose out on reservation benefits.
What if my Aadhaar address is different?
This rule might mean extra travel if you've moved away from your Aadhaar address.
The NTA is urging everyone to update their Aadhaar details well before applying—because once applications open for January 2026 JEE Main and beyond, no changes will be allowed.